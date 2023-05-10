May 10, 1993

Art Wenzel — who this morning is stalking around his second-floor apartment surrounded by cardboard packing boxes, rolled-up posters and mounds of files — has seen better days. In fact, most of them have been better.

"I sort of got an eviction notice," the 35-year-old music promoter and local politician-in-waiting explains. "Technically, I had to be outta here" — he pauses for a moment, thinking — "a while ago."

There is a pile of blue, red, orange and jungle-patterned Jam shorts draped over a chair and a handful of neon ties over the back of another. On the wall hangs a blindingly white tuxedo top with tails, which is next to a blue plaid smoking jacket ringed by a black velvet collar, which is across from two pinstripe suits, one midnight blue and the other gray.

He apologizes. "I just dropped off all of my real bright colors at the cleaners this morning."

Today, Art Wenzel is — relatively speaking, anyway — sartorially subdued. He is wearing a black T-shirt, baggy black shorts broken up with bright green and red circles, white leather high-tops, knee-high sweat socks and a red polyester jacket. A black and fluorescent green cap anchors his long blonde hair. He has pale blue eyes and, as always, a face full of two-day-old Yassir Arafat stubble climbing over his chin.

It is the blessing and curse of Art Wenzel to be universally and instantly recognizable in Auburn — mostly, of course, because of his shock clothing collection. Yet there are specific reasons to know who Art Wenzel is, as well.

Local rock 'n' roll fans, for instance, recognize him for his longtime promotional efforts, which are officially gathered under the Aloha Entertainment Co., and his one-man music rag, Art Wenzel's Hullabaloo Times.

City councilors recognize him as the unabashed political gadfly who attends nearly ever Thursday night meeting, usually to harangue city officials over some perceived misdeed, malfeasance or injustice.

The county Board of Elections recognizes him as the person who has run as a write-in candidate for, at various times, City Council, the board of education, city mayor, state Senate, state Assembly and, last fall for the first time, U.S. senator.

(In October, Wenzel ambushed Sen. Alfonse D'Amato at the airport and asked if he could join the Republican on his campaign plane. D'Amato declined. Several of the senator's supporters ripped the "Wenzel for Senate" signs off his car.)

Community activists and local do-gooders recognize him as the guy who has worked for the Toys for Tots campaign, the Red Cross and the Port Byron Bicentennial Committee, who is secretary of the local Amnesty International chapter and who, most recently, acted a bit part in Community Theater's production of "12 Angry Men."

And, of course, downtown parking patroller Lynn Lepak recognizes Wenzel as the man who ran over his foot as he was writing him a parking ticket two years ago. (A city court judge dismissed the charges and ordered Wenzel to clean local telephone poles of all rock posters as community service. But not before he became a minor local hero for his vehicular assault on the much-loathed meter man.)