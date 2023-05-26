Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 26, 1993

In all of Cayuga County, no area is as destitute as Auburn's west side.

Now comes a concerted effort to address it.

In a rare cooperative venture, the city and county planning departments, together with county health and social service agencies, are focusing their sights on the county's worst poverty pocket.

The area includes 2.5 square miles bounded by the city line on the south and west, South Street on the east and Van Anden, Aurelius and Clark streets on the north. There, the unemployment rate averages 13%, nearly 26% of the people live in poverty, and nearly 10% of the households are on public assistance.

The two planning departments, the county Department of Social Services, the county Youth Bureau, Health Department and the Employment and Training Department jointly applied last week to the state for a "neighborhood-based alliance grant."

If the city and county are successful, the state initiative would provide $50,000 to develop a strategy for neighborhood delivery of services, and $254,000 a year for five years to implement it.

Those involved with putting the grant application together said the process not only reinforced cooperation among them, but pointed up poverty's pervasiveness and severity in parts of the county.

"We thought we might target parts of Moravia and Port Byron, Sterling or Fair Haven," said Lloyd Hoskins, director of the Youth Bureau. "But when we began looking at Auburn, there was no comparison."