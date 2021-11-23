Look back: Aurelius man makes dog control his mission

Nov. 24, 1996

(No paper Nov. 23, 1996)

AURELIUS — Since starting with the SPCA in the early 1980s, Carl Collier has made it his personal mission to reform dog control practices in the county.

In 1986, Collier began his 18-stall kennel at his home-based Finger Lakes Dog Protection Agency in Aurelius and went into the dog control business on his own.

Starting a dog control facility, however, has not been easy.

Towns normally do not pay a lot, and Collier often found himself competing against other dog control officers for what money there was. To support his fledgling operation, Collier worked as a security director at the Holiday Inn, taking care of his dog protection business on his time off.

Collier gives much of the credit to his wife, Thadine, a nurse at Auburn Memorial Hospital.

"I wouldn't have been able to do it without her," he said. "She's supported this from the beginning."

Even now the kennel is a family affair.

Lost and abandoned dogs find a welcome home at Finger Lakes, as Thadine and daughters Jennifer and Kathryn help out with the feeding, petting and daily walks.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

