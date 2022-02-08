Look back: Aurelius woman donates 127 acres to land trust

Feb. 8, 2012

An Aurelius woman has donated 127 acres of property near the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge to the Finger Lakes Land Trust, ensuring it will stay undeveloped.

Kathryn Whitehorne, a Buffalo native, has lived on the Aurelius plot since 1970. It started off as 180 acres, but she's since sold some off.

She said she got her passion for conservation from her mother growing up in Buffalo.

"My mother was a spectacular gardener and she had a wonderful interest in the outdoors," she said. "She spent most of her adult life in the city, longing to get back to the country."

Whitehorne's mother eventually retired and moved to Aurelius with Kathryn, who has kept the heavily wooded property as healthy ecologically as possible.

It includes 40 acres of wetlands and a substantial hardwood forest, as well as a mile of undeveloped frontage on Laraway Road, according to a press release.

The conservation easement to the land trust will prevent future develop or subdivision. The Finger Lakes Land Trust, established in 1989, controls 83 conservation easements in the region, including a parcel bordering Bear Swamp Creek in Niles, according to the release.

"We're grateful to Kathryn for her commitment to the land and her wonderful gift to the community," Land Trust Executive Director Andrew Zepp said in the release. "This land will remain in private ownership and will continue to provide outstanding wildlife habitat as well as clean water to Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge."

The Whitehorne easement allows for construction of a single home and for selective timber harvesting, something that's already been taking place.

Whitehorne will keep the five acres surrounding her house.

The 127 acres do not abut directly onto the wildlife refuge, but a creek connects the two. There will be no public access to the easement.

An overabundance of deer have damaged growing trees and gobbled up the once-thick beds of trillium, but Whitehorne hopes the easement will forestall more permanent changes.

"You drive down Turnpike Road and you just see that eventually everything's going to be houses," she said. "I knew about land trusts, so I thought it would be a way to keep that from happening. ... It's a forest. It's got a lot of conservation value."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

