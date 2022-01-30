Look back: Aurora residents support new playground

Jan. 30, 1997

AURORA — Residents who want a village playground on Court Street sent a strong message of support for the project to the village Planning Board Wednesday night.

More than 40 people packed Aurora's fire hall to attend a public hearing on a proposed subdivision of a private lot to host a community playground. Arthur Radcliffe has asked the planning board for permission to split his land on Court Street and sell part of it to the Aurora Playground Fund Committee.

Eleven people spoke in favor of turning the subdivided lot into the village's new playground. One person objected to the idea.

"We have to care about the kids in our community. We have to give them a place to play," said Thea Mendelsohn. "I think it would be very foolish for this community to not arrange for the playground, which is the thing that is missing."

Aurora currently does not have a public place for children to play, and the village's master plan identifies a playground as a community need.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

