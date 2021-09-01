Look back: Aurora wins fight to lower speed limit

Sept. 1, 1996

AURORA — With the help of two local lawmakers, the village has won the battle to lower its speed limits.

Citing dangerous traffic conditions that have resulted in numerous accidents and a tragic loss of life on Route 90, Sen. Michael Nozzolio, R-Fayette, announced Friday that he and Assemblyman Daniel Fessenden, R-Ledyard, have succeeded in gaining the necessary state approval to create a uniform 30 mph speed limit throughout the village.

The change will affect a half-mile stretch in the southern end of the village that currently has a 55 mph speed limit.

"When you consider that lives are at stake, it just doesn't make sense to have two speed limits in a small village like Aurora," Nozzolio said.

Nozzolio noted the initial request by the village had been turned by the state Department of Transportation. That decision was the result of a study conducted by DOT officials who said the study determined it was unnecessary to reduce the speed limit in the south village.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

