Look back: Bacteria forces Emerson Park beach closures

Aug. 11, 1996

OWASCO — It appears the beaches at the northern tip of Owasco Lake are for the birds.

High bacteria levels in the water, blamed on bird guano, have forced the closure of public beaches at Emerson Park and Deauville Island. That means no swimming. However, today's Great Race will go on as scheduled.

The bacteria are called fecal coliform, and are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. Although not dangerous by itself, fecal coliform can indicate the presence of other pollutants.

Health officials will continue to monitor water quality and will reopen the beaches as soon as the samples indicate acceptable bacteria levels.

The beaches were last closed in 1993 when readings crept past safety levels.

Up until recently, efforts to disperse the birds with random "cannon" blasts had been effective, but the gulls appear to have gotten used to it.

"We think the problem is caused predominantly by the increased number of waterfowl, which roost in the shallow waters in the evenings and early mornings, in addition to runoff caused by the recent rain event," said Eileen O'Connor, director of environmental health for the Cayuga County Health Department. "We do not think sewage is the cause of the problem."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

