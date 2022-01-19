 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOOK BACK

Look back: Barbershop quartets perform in Skaneateles

  • 0

Jan. 19, 1997

SKANEATELES — The Auburn Lakelanders barbershop chapter members arranged for a barbershop harmony bash at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Skaneateles High School auditorium and gymnasium.

Letters were sent to chorus music directors at 25 high schools in the area. Invitations were also sent to the district quartet and Harmony, Inc. champions. Young high school men and women's chorus singers responded.

Despite snowstorms between Watertown and the central New York area, and storms to the west, the Auburn Lakelanders opened the program at 10 a.m. with the songs "I have a Song to Sing," "California Here I Come" and "Shenandoah."

The room was then filled with the sounds of the 1996 Senecaland district champion quartet, New York News. The current international first place Harmony Queens, Harmony, Inc. champion quartet, For Heavens Sake, then offered a few numbers. 

— Compiled by David Wilcox

