Look back: Beaver activity causes flooding in Auburn area

Nov. 17, 1996

THROOP — The workmanship is crude, but effective enough to cause Cold Springs Brook to settle long enough for a thin layer of ice to rest on top of the water.

Fallen trees lie next to foot-high stumps gnawed to a point by beavers. The trees, along with nose-high tall grasses form a wall halting the flow of the brook near David Hopkins' farm on Turnpike Road.

A beaver dam near Hopkins' farm may be one of the causes for flooding of basements and backyards of homes upstream from the brook on Route 38, just north of Auburn.

Kim Cirillo had the backyard of her Route 38 home flooded when four inches of rain fell Friday, Nov. 8. Cirillo's basement was waterproofed last January, but three puddles formed in it because of the heavy rain.

"I definitely think it's something with the brook and the flooding," Cirillo said. "Whether it's a dam or not it's definitely something with the brook. Last week it covered the far back of my yard. I don't usually have a lot of water."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

