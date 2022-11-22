Look back: Bianco jury troubled by high court ruling

Nov. 22, 1992

The once-unanimous jury that convicted Thomas Bianco of Julie Monson's murder is now at odds.

Days after the state's second highest court reinstated the jury's guilty verdict and ordered Bianco returned to prison to finish his 25-years-to-life sentence, one juror said she'd declare him not guilty if given another chance.

"I resent these judges speaking for the 12 people on that jury," said Carol Ford, one of eight women and four men who deliberated for days in 1986 before convicting Bianco.

"I can't speak for the 11 other people, but I can speak for me — and that's all it would have taken for a hung jury."

Another juror said she's still convinced the right man is once again behind bars.

A third said she's just confused and doesn't know what to think.

Meanwhile, contacted in Rochester, the judge who wrote this week's opinion said the appeals court wasn't charged with evaluating whether there was enough evidence to convict Bianco or whether the prosecution successfully proved its case.

The court's only task, he said, was to determine whether the evidence suppressed at the original trial was important enough that jurors would have found in Bianco's favor if they'd been privy to it. The appeals judge decided it was not.