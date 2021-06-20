Look back: Bill could have stopped Goulds move to Auburn

June 20, 1996

ALBANY — A bill proposed by a Buffalo-area assemblyman would give municipalities much more say over the activities of Industrial Development Authorities in the state and, if that bill had been law this spring, it could have prevented the Goulds Pumps move to Auburn.

"I think you could say other options would have been considered," said Douglas Bingler, president of the company's Water Technologies Group.

The company is in the process of moving its Water Systems Division from Seneca Falls to its Auburn warehouse.

The plant will eventually employ about 225 workers at full capacity. The $9 million move was financed in part by a $7 million Auburn Industrial Development Authority bond issue. Goulds was responsible for funding and selling the bonds.

AIDA also granted Goulds a 20-year PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) deal.

Under a proposal submitted by Assemblyman Francis Pordum, D-Hamburg, the move may never have taken place. Under Pordum's proposal, any municipality from which a facility would be removed would have veto power over any in-state move.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

