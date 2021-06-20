 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: Bill could have stopped Goulds move to Auburn
LOOK BACK

Look back: Bill could have stopped Goulds move to Auburn

{{featured_button_text}}

June 20, 1996

ALBANY — A bill proposed by a Buffalo-area assemblyman would give municipalities much more say over the activities of Industrial Development Authorities in the state and, if that bill had been law this spring, it could have prevented the Goulds Pumps move to Auburn.

"I think you could say other options would have been considered," said Douglas Bingler, president of the company's Water Technologies Group.

The company is in the process of moving its Water Systems Division from Seneca Falls to its Auburn warehouse.

The plant will eventually employ about 225 workers at full capacity. The $9 million move was financed in part by a $7 million Auburn Industrial Development Authority bond issue. Goulds was responsible for funding and selling the bonds. 

AIDA also granted Goulds a 20-year PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) deal.

Under a proposal submitted by Assemblyman Francis Pordum, D-Hamburg, the move may never have taken place. Under Pordum's proposal, any municipality from which a facility would be removed would have veto power over any in-state move.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: City of Auburn Juneteenth Day proclamation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News