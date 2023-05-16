May 16, 1993

The case of an Auburn Correctional Facility inmate who bit a corrections officer nearly two months ago — possibly infecting him with a deadly disease — may land before a grand jury this week.

Cayuga County District Attorney James Vargason said he's also "seriously considering" seeking indictments against two other inmates who were involved in a fight last month that injured four guards.

Criminal prosecution may enable officials to force the prisoners to undergo testing for HIV and other lethal diseases and enable them to share the results with the corrections officers.

"Last week, I received the results of the completed investigations by state police," Vargason said Friday. "I am now reviewing them with an eye toward taking them to the next grand jury."

Before doing that, Vargason said, he'll likely meet with witnesses and the two victims.

Late last month, Vargason met with state Sen. Michael Nozzolio, R-Fayette, and state police investigator David Gould to discuss the two incidents.

Gould — who is overseeing both investigations — said, "I fully support the correction officers' right to be protected and support the prosecution of these crimes."

Several days after the guard was bitten, Nozzolio — a member of the Senate Committee on Crime and Corrections — proposed a bill that would require mandatory testing of all inmates for diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis and hepatitis.

"The intent of the meeting was to reiterate my support for the corrections officers and the need to prosecute these cases to the fullest," Nozzolio said Friday.