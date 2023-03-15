March 15, 2008

AUBURN — St. Patrick's Day came a few days early at Sacred Heart Church.

The parish hall was the site of its first Blarney Stone dinner, complete with corned beef brisket, heads of cabbage, potatoes and carrots. It was one of several fundraisers that have taken place the past few days to help benefit St. Joseph's School in Auburn.

Cheryl Foster, along with St. Joseph's Parent Organization members Cindy Clark, Marnie Fessenden and Laura Cuthbert, planned the dinner. Foster said the idea for this weekend of celebrations simply made sense considering that she and many of her co-planners are at least part Irish, like so many in the community, and with St. Patrick's Day being on Monday the timing couldn't be better.

The dinner followed on the heals of Thursday night's Forever Irish concert at East Middle School, featuring singer Andy Cooney.

And even with two back to back fundraisers, the dinner still garnered a great deal of support.

“We were sold out last night,” Foster said. “And we are just about sold out tonight. We have almost 200 people here. It's great to see so much green and so many people here enjoying themselves.”

The evening began with a wine and cheese tasting and, of course, in true Emerald Isle fashion, a bit of Guinness to wash it all down.

All the while, harpist Chris Molloy provided a backdrop of Irish melody.

As guests entered the parish hall they were presented with green shamrock leis and green bowler-style hats to set the mood for the night.

“If you weren't Irish coming in you will be going out,” Foster said. “One way or the other everybody here is Irish tonight.”

It might have been the Blarney door prizes that were the biggest hit of the night. Among the joke gifts were items like a “trip to Mexico,” that was actually a gas card for enough gas to get to Mexico, N.Y.; “Irish Jewelry,” that turned out to be Lucky Charms on a string; and a “trip to Ireland,” that was bars of Irish Spring soap.

The dinner brought out some very enthusiastic area residents ready and eager to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Among them, sisters Ann and Frances Kinary, full two-full blooded Irish women, proud of their heritage and happy have the chance to celebrate it.

“We love it,” Ann said. “We're 100 percent Irish. We love things like this. It is a beautiful big festival, a lot of fun.”

This outpouring of support, two days in a row from the community, was very impressive to St. Joseph's principal Kathleen Coye.

“It's tremendous,” Coye said. “Everything we've raised is going to help support Catholic education. It has been wonderful to see how supportive the community has been these past two days of everything that we've been trying to do.”