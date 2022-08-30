Look back: Blind Auburn man having difficulty getting signs from city

Aug. 30, 2007

AUBURN — Uprooted from his peaceful Cato home, Bryan Meis wants to be able to walk around his neighborhood.

However, the 22-year-old is weary about walking out his front door that opens onto Seymour Street.

Meis is blind, and has spent two months trying to get signs posted on the busy road warning people a blind person lives near the intersection. Liebers disease left him sightless from birth.

His family moved from a rural neighborhood to Auburn because it provided public transportation and it's small enough to allow them to walk places. But not every driver knows to yield to his white cane, and Meis complains about the speeding traffic that whizzes by his two-story home.

Meis first called city hall in the beginning of July. Meis, his mother, Marlene, and his Commission for the Blind and Visually Handicapped case worker have called and heard the response they “will see what we can do” but with no results, Meis said.

Now, at the end of August, they are at a loss as to what to do.

Marlene has already gone through this process with the Town of Cato when Bryan was 3 years old.

Within a week of her request, two signs were posted.

“I'm used to dealing with small towns, not big cities,” she said.

No one referred them to the Auburn Police Department, which handles the requests.

City leaders just changed the process to petition signs in order to keep better records. Auburn police officer Tom Weeds reviews requests, investigates the situation and makes a determination. Then, he shares his recommendation with Police Chief Gary Giannotta, who then refers cases to the city Office of Public Works.

Giannotta agreed that if the situation is a safety issue, workers should install the caution signs. The city would pay for the signs, he added.

Leaders hope this policy will assist the city in keeping track of the signs popping up along Auburn streets.

In the meantime, Meis is wondering why he wasn't referred to another department or the state Department of Transportation.

The intersection his house is near is unmarked, with no crosswalks. Drivers traveling on Seymour Street do not have a stop sign near his home.

“What would happen if I go for a walk and have to cross the streets and a speeder comes by,” Bryan asked. “They come along 50 or 60 miles per hour.”

Marlene agreed the drivers don't usually stick to the 30 mph speed limit.

“Some of them (drivers) I worry about them making the next stop sign. They peel out of the stop sign (at Fulton),” she said.

Seymour Street, which carries everyday residential traffic, commercial traffic to nearby businesses and tractor trailers, does not have stop signs at the intersection by his house, but the side street does.

“Who's to say I won't make friends with neighbors and have to cross the street,” Bryan said.