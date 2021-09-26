Look back: Bond act could clean up Finger Lakes

Sept. 26, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — Should New Yorkers approve the $1.75 billion Clean Air, Clean Water bond act in November, central New York would receive millions of dollars in environmental cleanup money.

The bond act proposed by Gov. George Pataki would allocate $25 million for dealing with pollution in the Finger Lakes. Agricultural runoff is the primary culprit of pollution in the area's foremost tourist draws, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Another $25 million would be earmarked to clean up the Great Lakes, which are tainted by toxic waste and farming pollutants.

Agricultural source pollution stimulates the growth of algae and water plants, according to Jeff Jones of Environmental Advocates, an Albany-based lobby group. Jones said the contamination could jeopardize fishing and recreation on the lakes and could put toxins in the food chain.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

