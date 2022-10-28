Look back: Boy awarded $300K from suit against Auburn surgeon

Oct. 28, 1992

In one of the largest medical malpractice verdicts ever handed down in Cayuga County, a jury Monday awarded a 16-year-old Port Byron boy nearly $300,000.

The jury sided with the boy, James Bell, declaring that inadequate care by Dr. Pang Lay Kooi, a general surgeon, resulted in permanent blindness in one eye.

John Cherundolo, the Syracuse medical malpractice lawyer who represented Bell, said the verdict was "fair and certainly warranted in this case."

"This young man will certainly need the money in the future," he said.

Kooi, who practices at 195 Genesee St., was unavailable for comment.

But his Syracuse lawyer, Michael Ringwood, said yesterday he disagreed with the verdict. He said no decision has yet been made about whether to appeal, pending the outcome of post-trial motions.

In the lawsuit, Bell claimed Kooi's care in January 1989 was negligent.

Ed Borza, Bell's foster father, had taken the boy to Kooi after Bell injured his eye searching for the family's pet cat. Kooi was Borza's son-in-law. Borza has since died.

The suit claimed that Kooi failed to perform a proper eye exam and should have referred Bell to an opthamologist.

Because of Kooi's negligence, a puncture of the left eye wasn't detected and the eye became infected, the lawsuit maintained.

Cherundolo said the infection was the factor "ultimately leading to complete loss of sight in the eye."