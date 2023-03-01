March 1, 1993

MORAVIA — When John Slaski moved to Moravia from Auburn in 1988, he found something lacking — football.

At least it was missing for the very young, like his son Scott, now 11.

After a season of transporting their son to daily practices in Auburn, Slaski and his wife, Caryn, decided to go "out on a limb and into hock" to bring Pop Warner pee wee football to southern Cayuga County.

It wasn't as easy as he thought it would be. When he first brought the idea up to his son's Auburn coach, "They asked me if I knew what I was getting into."

After coaching boys and girls baseball in Auburn for seven years and sitting on the league's board of directors, he thought he did.

But this was a whole new ballgame.

Between coaching — which meant teaching the game to an entire team of kids who had never played organized football — and dealing with the parents — convincing them to get involved, or at least to show up at games — there was a mountain of paperwork. Slaski, who works nights as a corrections officer at Cayuga Correctional Facility, found there was one more sacrifice he was making — sleep.

"I don't regret it," he said. "Just seeing those smiles on those boys and girls makes it worth it."

Slaski learned football is an expensive sport as well. He started without money, but with a charge account at Scholastic Sports in Cazenovia he bought more than $8,000 worth of uniforms and equipment.

"At first, we paid out of our own pockets," Slaski said. "Then the community began to pitch in."