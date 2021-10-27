Look back: Butler inmate's art has message about domestic violence

Oct. 27, 1996

RED CREEK — A child huddles in a corner clutching a teddy bear with its eye torn out. A tear slowly descends the child's cheek. In an adjacent room parents cast heavy shadows while arguing at each other.

The scene requires no words, and none were spoken by inmate artist Count-Paul Stovall. Stovall's art depicts the repercussions of domestic violence on children. It was selected as the best billboard by representatives of the Butler Correctional Facility staff, Clyde Police Department and the Wayne County Victims Resource Center.

"People asked me what I was going to write," Stoval said. "And I asked them, 'What do you see?'"

Stovall said he wanted to convey a message without using any words, by just using images of how domestic violence affects an entire family. His piece will now be shown as a billboard on a road in Wayne County.

"I hope it gets the message across immediately when people drive by," Stovall said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

