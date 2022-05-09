Look back: Cato airport receives $2M grant

May 9, 1997

CATO — A tiny airstrip first carved out of a cornfield in the early 1950s is about to get its wings.

Whitford's Airport, nestled on 350 acres of rolling farmland in the southern tip of the town of Cato, has received a $2 million federal grant that will allow it to become a year-round general aviation facility.

The FAA Airport Improvement Grant, announced Tuesday, will fund a new 3,000-foot paved runway and lights, a stub taxiway and tie-down apron. The new runway will complement the existing 2,850-foot turf runway.

The current sod runway is fine until the spring thaw, said John Whitford II, whose family began the airport.

"This will make us a viable entity," he said. "People will be able to count on us. It's hard when we have a spring like last year when we were closed for four months."

While 1997 has been benign, the harsh winter of 1996 left the field muddy and impassable from Jan. 10 to Memorial Day.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

