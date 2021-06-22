Look back: Cato grads discuss futures on the farm

June 23, 1996

(No paper June 22, 1996)

CATO — In years past, graduation, for many, meant going to work on the family farm. The single family farm, however, has become a fast disappearing icon of the past, more alive in the mythology of America than as an economic reality.

On a recent day, six Cato-Meridian seniors sat around and discussed what it has been like being a "farm kid" in their changing community, what it has given them, and what they plan for the future.

"I wouldn't trade it for anything, not in a million years," said Alexis Lunkenheimer, the lone female in the group.

While singing the praises of growing up on the farm, Lunkenheimer and the others are looking at college and other career choices after Friday's graduation.

"Growing up on the farm has been a good experience, but right now I don't see it as a future. It's a lot of work for not much money," said fellow senior Tim Daly, who is planning on studying technology at Alfred State.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

