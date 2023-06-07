June 7, 1993

Cato-Meridian High School's Sunpacer placed third in its class and 19th overall in the five-day Tour de Sol World Solar Electric Vehicle Race, which ended May 29 in Burlington, Vt., said Michael Saltzman, a spokesman for the New York Power Authority, which helped sponsor the car.

Under the direction of teacher Earl Billings, technology students at the high school built the solar-powered car three years ago.

The Sunpacer entered the Tour de Sol for the first time in 1992, competing with and beating cars from major universities, including MIT. Last year, Cato-Meridian came in first both in the Tour and the open division with the U.S. Department of Energy.

This year, the Sunpacer hit a low point early in the race, when one of its six solar-powered batteries had to be replaced.

Billings said the car — and the crew — performed very well In spite of the setback.

"On Tuesday, we started dead last in a field of 40 cars," Billings said. "By Saturday, we moved up to 19th, which is pretty good."

The Sunpacer took third place in the Tour and won $500 for placing second with the DOE this year.

Saltzman said the power authority invested in the project because "we’re interested in promoting technology for reducing dependence on oil, and better air. That’s partly the purpose of the race."

He said a lot of progress has been made in the use of solar power, an "increasingly viable alternative." Driving the car in last month’s Tour de Sol, which started May 24 in Boston, were students Jason VanBuren and David Wein. Crew members included Kevin and Brian Malda and Billings.