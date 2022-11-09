Look back: Cato students pick Perot in election

Nov. 9, 1992

Cato-Meridian Central School students voted independently of their parents this year for president, handing the White House to Ross Perot in mock elections.

High schoolers gave the Texas billionaire 174 votes compared to 119 for Bill Clinton and 105 for President George Bush. Middle school students endorsed Perot with 140 votes versus 72 for Bush and a mere 55 for Clinton.

The results surprised middle school Principal Tom Manko, who said the students, like the adults, favored the winning Republican candidates in the last two elections.