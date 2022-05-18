Look back: Cato woman to play in Senior Olympics

May 18, 1997

CATO — Shirley Pollay is not your typical grandmother.

At 61, she is also not your typical Olympic athlete. Pollay, a senior account clerk at the Cato-Meridian school district, is hoping to serve, set and spike her way to victory next week in the team volleyball competition at the Senior Olympic Games in Tucson, Arizona.

One might say that Pollay has spent most of her life preparing for this. Ever since graduating from high school 43 years ago, Pollay has been playing volleyball in community leagues.

The competition is a sure-fire way to stay young, Pollay said.

"The motto of the games is true," she said. "You don't quit playing because you grow old. You grow old because you quit playing."

The team going to the Arizona games, however, has only been together for a short while.

"Our team is named 'Just in Time,'" she said. "We got seven people on the list just in time to qualify."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0