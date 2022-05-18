 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
LOOK BACK

Look back: Cato woman to play in Senior Olympics

  • 0

May 18, 1997

CATO — Shirley Pollay is not your typical grandmother.

At 61, she is also not your typical Olympic athlete. Pollay, a senior account clerk at the Cato-Meridian school district, is hoping to serve, set and spike her way to victory next week in the team volleyball competition at the Senior Olympic Games in Tucson, Arizona.

One might say that Pollay has spent most of her life preparing for this. Ever since graduating from high school 43 years ago, Pollay has been playing volleyball in community leagues.

The competition is a sure-fire way to stay young, Pollay said.

"The motto of the games is true," she said. "You don't quit playing because you grow old. You grow old because you quit playing."

The team going to the Arizona games, however, has only been together for a short while.

"Our team is named 'Just in Time,'" she said. "We got seven people on the list just in time to qualify."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief look at American health care’s long, complicated history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News