Look back: Cayuga County asbestos quest almost done

March 29, 2007

Geomatrix Consultants' quest to identify asbestos, lead, mercury and other environmental hazards in Cayuga County buildings is nearing a close.

The journey began Jan. 2 when Cayuga County hired Geomatrix to perform environmental safety surveys in all county buildings as a preventative measure for the county after asbestos was found airborne in the Board of Elections during the summer.

Along the way thus far, Cayuga County Manager Wayne Allen said consultants only identified one hazard that the county has addressed.

Consultants discovered asbestos at Auburn's Vitale Building in February but further testing revealed that it had not been disturbed and caused no heath risk.

Geomatrix plans to have the surveys completed by this summer.

“They're getting close, but there's been no word where they are,” Allen said.

The survey idea originated from a multi-point plan to protect the health, safety and peace of mind of county employees and the public who may have been exposed to asbestos in the Board of Elections building.

State officials requested the county create the plan outlining a county strategy to abate asbestos and conduct environmental surveys in all county buildings.

From the surveys conducted on each building, diagrams can be drawn identifying potential risks to the county and/or contractors who begin doing work on a county building in the future.

“Recommendations are outlined on the plan. We can then address what we have to today and what we have to address in the future,” Allen said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

