Look back: Cayuga County Christmas Elf tops $20K

Dec. 20, 1992

The Christmas Elf continues to spark the holiday spirit in Cayuga County residents.

"People have been extremely generous this year," said Cindy Mazzeo, chair of the Christmas Elf committee.

Since the campaign began on Thanksgiving Day, more than $20,000 has been raised to help needy families in our community.

"My office looks like Christmas morning," laughed Mazzeo. "It is filled with wrapped gifts for the adopted families and unwrapped toys for other Christmas Elf families' children."

She said, "Many families have already been helped. But we still have more families that need a gift from the Christmas Elf."

The Elf campaign raised $31,000 last year.

"The Christmas Elf is a wonderful program," said Judy Kyle, director of Tasa (Take a Step Ahead), a program that addresses parenting for county at-risk and pregnant teens, run by the Cayuga County Action Program.

"It reflects the generosity and caring Cayuga County residents show for their neighbors," Kyle said. "We want to thank everyone who donates to the Christmas Elf. It really meets a need in our community."