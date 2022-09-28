Look back: Cayuga County cites city of Auburn for sewer discharge

Sept. 30, 1992

In what could either be construed as a new aggressiveness toward enforcing environmental laws — or not-so-subtle politicking — the county Health Department has busted the city of Auburn for violating local sanitary codes.

City officials recently received notice from the health department that discharge from the city's sewer system this summer had violated several county and state sanitary codes. A hearing on the violation — which could bring taxpayers $750 in fines for each day the city was in violation — was to have been held yesterday, but was postponed for a week.

"The city of Auburn has caused thousands of gallons of sewage to overflow to the ground surface ... near the old quarry on North Street," the county's violation notice to the city reads. "This discharge of untreated sewage has flowed on and over the ground surface toward nearby homes and water courses."

According to county Environmental Health Director Ted Medrek, the health department received an anonymous complaint on Aug. 6 that the city's sewage system had been breached. He said county officials investigated, and a violation notice was sent to City Manager James Malone on Sept. 10.