Look back: Cayuga County DA maintains perfect appeal record

April 18, 1997

AUBURN — Cayuga County District Attorney James Vargason won two decisions from the state's highest appeal court last week, maintaining his perfect record in the "court of last resort."

Since Vargason was elected in 1991, 65 defendants have taken their case to the state Court of Appeals and all of them have been denied.

On April 10, the court denied the appeals of Donald Nash and Darrell Hill, two defendants convicted in 1995.

Nash, 62, was in the Auburn Correctional Facility servicing multiple life sentences for four murders in New York City. He was convicted in Cayuga County for first-degree murder and first-degree promotion of prison contraband for an incident at ACF in October 1994.

Hill, 21, formerly of 16 Paul St. in Auburn, was sentenced to 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison for third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and 8 1/3 to life for second-degree sale of a controlled substance.

"Sustaining a very high percentage of victories at the appeal level accomplishes a number of things," Vargason said. "It underscores the validity of the conviction and it sends a message to other defendants that when I convict you, you will remain convicted."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0