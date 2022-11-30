Look back: Cayuga County DA unlikely to reopen Monson investigation

Nov. 30, 1992

It's unlikely Cayuga County District Attorney James Vargason will reopen the investigation into the 1981 kidnapping and murder of Julie Monson, despite a petition drive that organizers say has garnered thousands of signatures.

Vargason said last week he would need new information to justify such an action.

But Thomas Bianco's lawyer, Joseph Fahey, said Vargason has the authority to reopen the probe.

And, Fahey said, the questions that still remain about the prosecutors' handling of the murder of the 18-year-old Cayuga Community College student cry out for a renewed investigation.

Speaking of former District Attorney Paul Carbonaro and Dennis Sedor, his former chief assistant, Fahey said, "There was an absolutely pervasive level of conduct as far as evidence withheld."

In his opinion, Fahey said, "It's pervasive misconduct bordering on corruption."

Carbonaro and Sedor called Fahey's allegation ridiculous.

"It's absolutely untrue," Carbonaro said Friday.