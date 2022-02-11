Look back: Cayuga County deputies shoot suspected wolf dogs

Feb. 11, 1997

IRA — The question of whether five dogs on Ira's Wise Road are part wolf may be moot. Cayuga County sheriff's deputies shot three of them late Sunday afternoon.

The dogs were killed after up to four sheriff's deputies and Seneca County dog officer James Malone spent the weekend tracking the animals through the snowy fields and woods surrounding Cato.

"We tried to resolve this in the best fashion possible," said Sheriff's Sgt. Fran Porter, who led Sunday's search. "As a dog owner myself, it was not something I looked forward to doing. It was something that had to be done."

The department had even received a court order from Ira town Justice Paula VanDoren to have the owner, James Temple, serving a sentence in the county jail, join them in trying to capture the wayward dogs.

The three animals were finally located in a field behind the dryer on the Herbert Titus farm near the Cato-Meridian school around 5:30 p.m. Porter said.

Temple, wearing his orange prison togs, tried to call the dogs, Porter said, but to no avail.

When the dogs wouldn't respond to their owner, Porter said he and fellow Deputy Peter VanDitto had no choice but to "put them down" or have them disappear into the approaching darkness.

Temple, who was removed from the scene when it became evident that shooting was the only solution, had given the department written permission, Porter said.

The three dogs were shot with a rifle, Porter said, based on the violation of a county law prohibiting dogs from roaming free from December through April. The law is designed to keep dogs from "running deer" in deep snow.

Porter said that the Sheriff's Department's actions were based on legitimate safety concerns and had nothing to do with the dispute between the dogs' owners and their neighbors on Wise Road.

Sunday's shootings appear to have only fired the controversy surrounding the five animals since neighbors complained to the town last summer that they were wolves or wolf hybrids, not the malamute mix designation on their dog licenses.

"We're heartbroken by the way this turned out," said neighbor Keith Thomas. "They were beautiful animals. We've said all along that we wanted them out of here. None of us wanted them dead."

Thomas and neighbor Vince Legnetto told the town they feared for the safety of their children, and complained that the animals were not being properly cared for.

To complicate the situation, the dogs' owners, James and Darlene Tmple, are both in jail and not available to defend their animals. James Temple is serving a six-month sentence in county jail for assault and menacing. Darlene Temple is serving a one and a half to three year sentence for grand larceny in the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0