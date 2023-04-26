April 26, 1993

If education is a means to the American dream, a lot of Cayuga County residents just aren't buying in.

While the high school dropout rate for county schools seems to be improving, it is still one of the highest in the state — and that continues to take a toll on local income levels.

But the numbers fail to point out the underlying causes that lead young people to give up on school, though factors may include a high mobility rate, teen pregnancy and lack of parental involvement in the schools.

In 1990-1991, the latest year for which statistics are available, Cayuga County's dropout rate was 4.5 percent, topped only by Clinton (4.6 percent), Monroe (4.6 percent) and Oswego (5 percent counties, and the counties of metropolitan New York.

The state average for districts outside New York City was 2.8 percent. Including New York City, it was 4.4 percent.

Cayuga County had a total high school enrollment of 3,452, and 156 students dropped out. Of those, 100 were from Auburn.

"People say that doesn't represent a lot of people," said David Miller, a senior county planner. "But whether it's five people or 5,000, it's too damn high."