Look back: Cayuga County eyes new water plan

June 27, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — The Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority has proposed an ambitious plan to bring water to the county.

While parts of the proposal have already been on the drawing board, Authority chair Ann Petrus, supervisor of the town of Brutus, will present additional elements of the comprehensive county water project at next Monday's Authority meeting.

Under the plan, some existing water lines will be upgraded, some will be replaced with larger mains and some new lines will be laid.

If the Authority approves the plan, Petrus said the county's water system will be equal to those of its neighbors. There will be an Authority-owned line running east to west and another north to south with three sources available. The plan will allow neighboring villages and towns to form districts to tap into clean, environmentally safe water supplies and facilitate future expansion of the system.

"We need good water. There are a lot of people in the county who have done without for a long time," Petrus said. "It is something basic the government should help provide."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

