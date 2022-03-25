Look back: Cayuga County farmers brace for tax increase

March 25, 2007

A sharp drop in state exemptions will mean a bigger tax bill this fall for hundreds of Cayuga County farmers who receive agricultural assessments.

The exemptions will drop about 34 percent per acre, enough to raise tax bills for larger farms to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

It's the worst one-year impact county Assessor Association President Roger Baldwin has seen in the program's history, which stretches back to the 1980s. It also promises to be a tough adjustment for the estimated 840 farms in the county.

“Most of the land in the towns I cover have it,” said Baldwin, the town assessor in Ira and in predominantly agricultural surrounding communities. “There are very few parcels that don't.”

The state bases the reduced assessments on a per-acre value drawn from an annual survey of farm incomes taken by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In 2007 the eight-year average of USDA data used to determine the exemption value dropped a bad year in 1997 and added a good one in 2005.

The result is a per-acre increase of $172 in the base soil class for 2007, from $513 used to determine the agricultural assessments in 2006 to $685 this year.

“I feel they need to know,” said Baldwin, himself a retired dairy farmer. “Until the first tax bill comes out, I'm probably not going to get a response.”

The school tax bills will be the first without the exemptions. Despite the hundreds of dollars the lower exemptions could cost farmers, the overall tax base would only have potential to see its rate drop a penny or two.

“It's another expense, basically,” cash crop farmer Chuck Lunkenheimer said. “It just makes the soup thinner.”

“Every time you lose on the income side because of the expense, you've got to work harder, do more,” he said.

Cedar Creek Farms on Route 176 in Ira consists of more than 700 owned and rented acres. That could mean a several-hundred-dollars lower bottom line for Lunkenheimer.

“Anybody in the agricultural community is definitely going to feel it,” Lunkenheimer said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

