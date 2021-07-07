Look back: Cayuga County fire program receives car donation

July 7, 1996

SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga County Juvenile Fireplay Intervention and Education Program's budget got a break last week when a Seneca Falls auto dealership donated the use of a new car.

Bill Trout Lincoln Mercury, located at 2085 Route 5 & 20 West, Seneca Falls, donated a new, 1996 Mercury Tracer valued at about $14,000.

The car — whose color is fire engine red, of course — will be used by the program's co-directors Auburn Fire Lt. Ron Quill and Cayuga County Sheriff's Juvenile Investigator Ed Nash.

The program, which has been in place for just over a year, has handled the referrals of 201 children as of Friday. The program not only works with children who start fires or play with them, but also targets the education of children before there is a problem.

Nash and Quill work on referrals from a variety of local agencies, including law enforcement, schools and social services. They also work with children whose parents have questions or concerns. Quill said the car will be used to take the program into schools and, right now, into summer programs.

"We'll go anywhere there is a need, concern or just questions," Quill said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

