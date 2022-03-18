Look back: Cayuga County hotel tax may climb

March 18, 2007

Cayuga County officials began discussions last week to increase the hotel occupancy tax in the county from 3 to 5 percent in an effort to compete with neighboring counties.

During the county's Planning Meeting last Tuesday night, a majority of committee members supported the idea to increase the tax the county charges on people who stay at county hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts to 5 percent.

A majority of the tax is directed back to the county's Tourism Office for use in the office's effort to increase county tourism. Onondaga, Cortland and Tompkins counties charge a 5 percent occupancy tax. Seneca, Wayne and Oswego counties charge a 3 percent room tax.

“Tourism is a key component to economic development,” said Daniel Schuster, D-Auburn.

Of eight regional counties, Cayuga County's tourism budget is the second lowest, at $322,960. Committee members said increasing the occupancy tax from 3 to 5 percent will bring roughly $125,000 additional

revenue to the office if it's a strong tourism season for the county. With the revenue, the county's budget may bump up in competition with Oswego County's $427,508 budget and Ontario County's $665,000 budget.

“We'll move to the middle of the list where we should be,” Schuster said. “We would be in a better position to compete with other counties in this region.”

With any additional revenue the tourism office receives, Meg Vanek, executive director for the county Office of Tourism, said it would be directed to a number of tourism promotions. More specifically, Vanek mentioned creating a public relations campaign to increase leisure travel and small group visits to the county suggested from a marketing study conducted by Randall Travel Marketing that will be released to the county in April.

“We need to focus on small group trips but need to market this,” Vanek said. “People come here for what we have not just for hotels.”

— Compiled by David Wilcox

