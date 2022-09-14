Look back: Cayuga County Jail inmate recalls escape

Sept. 14, 1992

While on the run early Friday, escapee Daniel Sweeting and a fellow county jail inmate passed a police car while cruising Grant Avenue toward Sweeting's old Auburn neighborhood in a stolen 18-wheeler, he said yesterday.

Along with fellow prisoner Robert H. Hawkins Jr. of Martville, Sweeting, 30, escaped late Thursday night from the Cayuga County Jail by climbing out a window and onto the roof. From there the duo — who didn't know each other — jumped to freedom, the deed undetected for about a half hour.

After running and hiding all night and the next day, Sweeting turned himself in. Hawkins was caught the same evening in the north county hamlet of Martville.

The night before the breakout, Sweeting said, Hawkins and at least one other inmate were trying to get the window open.

"I heard a big banging, a pounding," Sweeting recalled. He said he was watching television and drinking coffee a few rooms away when he heard the racket.

He checked out what the noise was about and discovered the men were planning an escape. He said one man flushed a toilet and turned on the shower to mask the sounds of the pounding.

The next night — Thursday — four inmates were in the cell when they opened the window at about 10:50 p.m., he said.

"From there I wasn't thinkin'," Sweeting said. "I jumped out the window, too."