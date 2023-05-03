May 3, 1993

During the past three years, in the midst of a severe recession, Cayuga County taxpayers got a welfare windfall.

While most New York counties watched costs skyrocket for their major cash assistance programs to the poor, Cayuga County managed to reduce its outlays, largely because it makes many recipients work in order to get money.

The average taxpayer here shelled out about 2 percent less for Home Relief and Aid to Dependent Children recipients than they did in 1989.

Most counties forked over about twice as much last year as they did in 1989, and only one of the state's 57 counties posted a better record than Cayuga County's Social Services Department.

The county has also done the second-best job in the state during the past decade in holding down Medicaid costs, the other big component of welfare.

Taking a look at the overall spending record for welfare, Cayuga County has done better than any county in the state at containing costs, said Social Services Commissioner Stefan Bandas.

Because the state establishes eligibility guidelines that determine who can collect medical or cash assistance from the government, the county has almost no flexibility in determining who gets benefits.