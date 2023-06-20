June 20, 1993

A sign stretched across a wall at the Emerson Park pavilion yesterday morning, a gentle encouragement to the 40 business and political leaders from around the county who gathered to launch "Cayuga Today and Tomorrow."

Spewed out by a computer printer, the sign read, "The best way to predict the future is to create it."

That's a tall order, but one that those gathered yesterday took some first steps toward filling.

The formal mission of "Cayuga Today and Tomorrow"?

Simple, really. To boost community pride, quality of life and economic vitality. And that'll be accomplished through business growth, infrastructure improvement, containment of government costs, respect for the environment and development of a positive community image.

It may seem like the vehicles for accomplishing that are already in place. After all, there are politicians whose job can pretty much be summarized by "Cayuga Today and Tomorrow's" mission. And there's a whole slew of volunteer organizations that each work toward bettering a specific portion of the community.

But as Jim Jones explains it, the vast growth of government makes it unwieldy, and volunteer groups — while valuable and essential — sometimes work at cross-purposes with each other.

Jones co-chairs the Chamber of Commerce's Business Growth and Development committee, which is the driving force behind "Cayuga Today and Tomorrow." But, as the manager of New York State Electric and Gas Corp., he recognizes that the success of his company is, to a large degree, based on the success of the community it serves.

Cayuga County, though, has no one vision. And supporters of "Cayuga Today and Tomorrow" say a single vision that everyone can buy into is necessary if the county is to reverse the downward trend of the past decades.