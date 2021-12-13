Look back: Cayuga County legislator returns to law enforcement

Dec. 13, 1996

AUBURN — After three years of wearing a blazer, James Taber is going back to a badge.

Taber, a county Legislator since 1993, will replace retiring Undersheriff Robert Faynor Jan. 1. Taber has been a county Legislator for the past three years, representing District 5, which includes Fleming and parts of Aurelius.

Taber, 53, was a state trooper from 1965 to 1993 before running for the Legislature.

"I've always been in law enforcement," Taber said. "I guess once being a police officer gets in your blood it's always in your blood."

Taber was interested in the position six weeks ago.

Cayuga County Sheriff Peter Pinckney said Taber was a good fit for the position.

"He fit the bill I was looking for," Pinckney said. "He's got the individual skills to help lead the department into the remaining 1990s."

Taber has a diverse background with the state police. He served from 1970 to 1974 at the Auburn office and in 1974 he joined the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Taber served in the narcotics squad of the BCI in Canandaigua and with the BCI criminal unit in Auburn.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0