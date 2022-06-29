Look back: Cayuga County legislators try to save money on mental health

June 29, 2007

The next step in renovating the Cayuga County Mental Health facility only costs the county about $2,000, but one legislator reminded others earlier this week that later, the project may still amount to $3 million.

As county officials prepare to renovate the facility following the state's Office of Mental Health issuance of nine citations in March 2006, some legislators continue to search for other methods to increase the facility's size and spend less money. Several of the state citations pertained to a lack of space in the Mental Health clinic.

“There's other more cost effective measures to take,” said Legislator Dave Pappert, R-Auburn. “Somehow we fell in love with the idea of spending $3 million on a basement.”

Legislators voted 11-3 Tuesday night, authorizing Beardsley Design Associates for $1,925 to assist the county in conducting a New York State Environmental Quality Review in the basement of the Historic Post Office at 157 Genesee St. The basement currently houses the county's Mental Health Clinic.

Legislators Michele Sedor, D-Sennett, Peter Tortorici, R-Auburn, and Pappert voted against the bill.

“This isn't a commitment to go ahead with the project,” said Legislature Chairman George Fearon. “That will be done separately.”

Dan Schuster, D-Auburn, explained to legislators that the state is antsy and said that the county could lose state funding and face $500,000 or more worth of fines if the renovation plans don't continue to move forward.

“To some degree we have looked at other options,” said Ann Petrus, R-Brutus. “This is a historic building. We have an obligation to at least fix this part of the historic building.”

In April, the state office gave permission for the county to begin facility renovations. The county must still submit a written plan outlining the phases of construction.

Following construction, the county must also submit architectural certification, a copy of the Certificate of Occupancy and a site visit must be scheduled with the state.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

