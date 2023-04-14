April 14, 1993

Cayuga County legislators are likely to approve a plan next week that would order a countywide search for polluting septic systems.

The proposal requires every septic tank to face an inspection at least every five years. A $20 fee would be charged to homeowners.

Those living near Owasco Lake and Little Sodus Bay will be targeted first for the septic system reviews, while rural residents who live far from waterways would not see an inspection until 1999 or later.

The crackdown on faulty septic tanks is part of a comprehensive plan to protect local lakes and streams, especially Owasco Lake.

"If you don't do it, you'll have sewage in your drinking water," said Bill Catto, the county's public health director.

A majority of legislators said last night they favor inspections for septic systems countywide rather than limiting the measure only to Owasco Lake's watershed. But final passage was postponed for a week to allow the Health Department to rewrite some sections of the sanitary code revision.

If the Legislature backs the plan, the Board of Health and the state must approve it before the changes become law.

Though most residents won't have to pay more than the $20 inspection fee, those with bad waste disposal systems will be required to install new ones, which cost about $4,000.