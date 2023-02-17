Feb. 17, 1993

Herb Marshall took it on the chin last night, but never flinched.

Cayuga County lawmakers narrowly rejected a proposal that would have made him a full-time legislative chairman and nearly doubled his pay.

"We do not need more of the same at even more money," said Ruth Sholes, R-Sennett, leader of the opposition.

Though 12 of the 21 legislators opposed Marshall, they took no steps to enact the alternative most of them support instead — hiring a professional county administrator.

Rallying from his defeat, Marshall, a Port Byron Republican, requested the Rules Committee prepare a proposition to place on next fall's ballot that would put an elected executive at the county's helm. Anyone could run for the job.

At least some of the 12 who opposed Marshall say they would back a referendum about whether to have a county executive.

Rules Committee Chairman Louis Quill, D-Aurelius, said his panel would review the issue and recommend a ballot proposal within two months. It may also recommend creation of a county charter.

The showdown last night culminated weeks of political scheming and occasionally vicious backbiting among the bitterly divided legislators. Many lawmakers say they were bombarded with calls from angry constituents pleading with them to stop Marshall.

Russell Harkins, a Sennett resident, told legislators that "an unhappy, disgusted" populace wanted an end to "cronyism in government."