Look back: Cayuga County looks forward to relief from cold

Jan. 19, 1997

(No paper Jan. 18, 1997)

CAYUGA COUNTY — Relief from the icy cold temperatures is expected to start today.

Heavy winds, combined with single digit temperatures, blanketed the region beginning Thursday, dropping the wind chill to 25 degrees below zero and colder.

The icy wind continued through much of the day Friday and caused many area schools to close their doors early for the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory late Thursday, which remained in effect overnight Friday, according to Mitch Gilt, a hydro meteorological technician with the service.

The weather tracking agency issues the advisory when the wind chill dips below 25 degrees. It alerts area residents to dangerously cold temperatures and warns against extended exposure, Gilt said.

Most area schools did not want to risk the students standing out in the cold waiting for the bus and instead closed school.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0