Look back: Cayuga County murder-suicide investigation continues

Jan. 28, 1997

SENNETT — Cayuga County sheriff's investigators are continuing to interview people and gather evidence from three arson scenes in Port Byron and Fleming in the aftermath of John and Carol Roberts' violent deaths.

Investigator Steve McLoud said the authorities "have a pretty good idea" that on Friday morning the first fire was started on 5256 W. Lake Road in Fleming, the second was started at the M&M Diner on Route 31 in Port Byron, and the third was set at a home, barn and carport on Howland Island Road, also in Port Byron.

Both homes belonged to John "Fireball" Roberts, a local auto racing notable, and he had recently sold the diner.

Police have confirmed that Roberts' wife, Carol, was found shot to death in the Fleming home, and John Roberts' body was found in a burned-out Cadillac in the carport at the Howland Island Road property with self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the head.

The Howland Island Road conflagration was spotted before the diner fire, which was contained to a small bathroom. But police believe the Howland Island Road fire, where the 58-year-old shot himself to death, was set last.

Today, what happened that morning is getting clearer, although the investigation isn't completed. It appears that after Roberts shot and killed his wife, and before he shot himself in the head, he started three fires that destroyed two of his properties.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

