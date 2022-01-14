Look back: Cayuga County names new tourism director

Jan. 14, 1997

AUBURN — The Cayuga County Convention and Visitors Bureau added another weapon to its arsenal Monday: a new director.

Less than a week after approving a new marketing plan for 1997, the bureau announced Monday Margaret "Meg" Rogers has been named the county's new tourism director.

"I am truly honored to have been selected and look forward to working with the community," said Rogers, a former board member and marketing committee co-chairwoman.

Rogers will administer the bureau's $170,000 budget, funded in part through the 3 percent hotel tax and the I Love New York state matching funds.

The new director has a leg up on the job, since she helped create the 1997 tourism marketing plan with interim director Starr Osborne.

"I think Meg is a wonderful choice," said Auburn Downtown Manager Susan Marteney. "She's been involved in tourism in the area and has a firm background."

Rogers comes to the bureau from Wells College, where she has served as director for conference services and leadership programs since 1993.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

