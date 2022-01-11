Look back: Cayuga County office helps connect people with care

Jan. 12, 1997

AUBURN — Mary Rindfleisch grew increasingly worried two years ago when her father's prostate cancer began to get worse.

He was having trouble with incontinence that was keeping him up at night, and he was struggling with wearing adult diapers. In addition, the disease had reduced his energy and ability to care for himself at his Auburn home.

A friend told her about a new county service for residents needing long-term care. Rindfleisch got the number, and soon was talking with Elane Daly, administrator of Cayuga County's Long Term Care Access Office.

Daly arranged home health aide services and nurses' visits for Rindfleisch's father, Stephan Konyk. She also suggested Konyk use a catheter to cope with his incontinence. The costs, Rindfleisch was assured, would be covered by Medicare.

Today, Konyk, 79, still lives in his home. He gets daily morning visits from an aide who changes his catheter bag and bathes him. County nurses check on him regularly. Rindfleisch worries less, and her father's dignity and independence have been preserved.

"I think that office is wonderful," Rindfleisch said. "They just put everything together for us."

The Long Term Care Access Office opened its doors on Aug. 28, 1995. The county Legislature created it in 1994 to be a clearinghouse of information and resources for local residents needing everything from nursing home screenings to referrals to agencies that offer adult day care, home meal delivery or respite care.

"The whole key is trying to streamline access into the local long-term care system," Daly said. "A lot of people felt that Cayuga County was rich in services but the majority of people who live here had no idea what they were or how to access them."

