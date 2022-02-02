Look back: Cayuga County office holder inspired by small impacts

Feb. 2, 1997

CAYUGA COUNTY — In 1980 John Giardina was drafted to be the supervisor for the town of Montezuma.

"The supervisor at the time just up and quit," Giardina said. "The town board asked if I would consider taking over. I've been at it quite a long time. In 17 years I've never missed a meeting."

They go to eyeball-glazing meetings, discuss the minutia of community concerns and take on fiscal responsibilities, often for little or now pay. But why do people run for local office? The answers are as varied as the positions that need to be filled.

Giardina, who earns $2,800 a year for his supervisor duties, said he's most proud of securing a $400,000 federal grant to extend the town's water system to Willow Grove. He has previously served Montezuma as a volunteer firefighter and as town justice, he said.

"I've pretty well gotten the things done that I wanted to get done," he said. "I think I've had a beneficial impact."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

