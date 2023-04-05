April 5, 1993

While a flood warning remains in effect for areas of Cayuga County — especially for residents living along the Seneca River Basin and Owasco and Cross lakes — the county's director of Emergency Services was cautiously optimistic yesterday and said the situation is "stabilizing."

"We're being extremely cautious," Ron Raymond said last night, "but there is some indication we're going in the right direction."

Raymond said officials are continuing to monitor conditions throughout the county and reminded residents that a state of emergency still is in effect in Aurelius, Montezuma, Conquest, Brutus, Mentz and Cato.

"That will remain in effect until those areas are no longer threatened," Raymond said. "But it may be downgraded in certain areas as the situation warrants."

Raymond also took time last night to credit officials and agencies throughout the county who have been hard at work during the last week dealing with the county's flooding.

"If I guessed there were 500 people involved in this past week's operations, that would be a conservative estimate," Raymond said. "And they have done, and I'm sure will continue to do, an excellent job."