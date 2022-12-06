Look back: Cayuga County officials stress importance of Owasco Lake

Dec. 6, 1992

When Cayuga County's health department ordered Emerson Park swimming beaches closed, it was as if area residents had been lied to by a close friend.

"We've kind of taken the lake for granted for years," said Harry Greer, a science professor at Cayuga Community College who has monitored the lake for three decades. "We've listened to government workers tell us how great the lake was, and we began to believe them."

Adds Bob Brower, who heads the county's Water Quality Management Agency, "I think we got a wakeup call."

The call should set off an alarm. Many in Cayuga County have failed to recognize that Owasco Lake is not just a playground for wealthy retirees capable of forking over the $100,000-plus now needed to purchase a cottage on its shores.

Indeed, maintaining the purity of the lake — the source of this community's drinking water and a tourism magnet worth millions of dollars every year — is essential to virtually every person in the county. Yet experts promise that if local residents and government officials continue to be passive, the quality of the lake will plummet rapidly.