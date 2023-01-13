Look back: Cayuga County officials try to decide what to do with 'paper mountain'

Jan. 13, 1993

Just in case anyone took seriously the recent vows by Cayuga County lawmakers to begin cooperating at last, consider the plight of Norman Gilbert and his vast pile of paper.

Hired to round up all the valuable records tucked away by county workers over the past two centuries, Gilbert scoured everything from the basement to the attic in each county building to find the yellowing papers that detail the community's proud history.

Now that Gilbert has the records, he wants to put them someplace safe for the perusal of future generations.

Enter the Cayuga County Legislature.

A month ago, the seven members of the Buildings Committee insisted Gilbert put his collection in the former offices of the SnyderGeneral plant on Columbus Street.

At about the same moment, the seven members of the Judiciary Committee told Gilbert to store the records in the old Court Street jail, abandoned four years ago.

Thus, two legislative panels unanimously issued contradictory edicts.

Trying to resolve the conflicting orders, the Legislature last month voted 10-10 — but since one group of 10 had more weighted votes than the other, Gilbert was told to put the boxes of paper in the old jail.

But Buildings Committee Chairman Mike O'Hora, D-Fleming, refused to hand over the key.

Worried about how the utility bills would be paid if the abandoned jail was used again, O'Hora said he would not let Gilbert in until he had a commitment that the $18,000-a-year expense would not be snatched from the already strained Buildings Department budget.

"We don't have the funds," O'Hora said.

A stand-off ensued, with nobody quite sure where things stood.

To have a shot at a $100,000 state grant, Gilbert had to know before Feb. 1 where the records would be kept.

When legislators gathered last night, O'Hora said a decision had to be made so the dispute could be resolved.

He argued the best spot for Gilbert's papers would be along the shelves of a spanking new "plain Jane" storage building erected behind the historic post office on Genesee Street.

It would be cheaper to pay off bonds for a $150,000 structure, he argued, than it would be to fork over the annual utility bills for the massive old jail.

Before a consensus could be reached — which would almost surely have occrred well after Feb. 1 — the Legislature abruptly adjourned.

What Gilbert will do with his paper mountain remains a mystery.

But perhaps the new spirit of cooperation will set in soon enough to give him a break.