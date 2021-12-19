Look back: Cayuga County opts for less experienced attorney on land claim

Dec. 19, 1996
AUBURN — No experience is a good thing when it comes to the Cayuga Indian land claim, a county official said.
County Attorney Thomas Stopyra said he had spoken with a firm with more than 10 years experience in land claim cases. But he opted to have a Rochester firm with no land claim experience represent the county in any further litigation against the Cayuga Indians.
"In my opinion not having experience is a good thing because we need a fresh approach," Stoprya said. "I want some wins. I'm not ready to roll over and play dead."
Stopyra said he was contacted by the Syracuse firm of Hiscock & Barclay after the county Legislature met in executive session and discussed hiring their current firm, Harris, Beach & Wilcox. He said Hiscock & Barclay was the only firm to contact him, while Harris, Beach & Wilcox was the only firm he contacted.
Stopyra said after hearing no opposition from the Legislature he decided to have Harris, Beach & Wilcox attorney William Dorr represent the county. Dorr has never been involved with an Indian land claim case.
People are also reading…
"I know from past dealings with Dorr he's very creative and I hope he can bring a whole new approach to this thing," Stopyra said.
— Compiled by David Wilcox