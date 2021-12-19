Look back: Cayuga County opts for less experienced attorney on land claim

Dec. 19, 1996

AUBURN — No experience is a good thing when it comes to the Cayuga Indian land claim, a county official said.

County Attorney Thomas Stopyra said he had spoken with a firm with more than 10 years experience in land claim cases. But he opted to have a Rochester firm with no land claim experience represent the county in any further litigation against the Cayuga Indians.

"In my opinion not having experience is a good thing because we need a fresh approach," Stoprya said. "I want some wins. I'm not ready to roll over and play dead."

Stopyra said he was contacted by the Syracuse firm of Hiscock & Barclay after the county Legislature met in executive session and discussed hiring their current firm, Harris, Beach & Wilcox. He said Hiscock & Barclay was the only firm to contact him, while Harris, Beach & Wilcox was the only firm he contacted.

Stopyra said after hearing no opposition from the Legislature he decided to have Harris, Beach & Wilcox attorney William Dorr represent the county. Dorr has never been involved with an Indian land claim case.

"I know from past dealings with Dorr he's very creative and I hope he can bring a whole new approach to this thing," Stopyra said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

